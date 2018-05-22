Ramaphosa appoints new presiding officer for Moyane inquiry
Ramaphosa's decision comes after Moyane asked that the judge presiding over his disciplinary inquiry recuse herself.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Azhar Bham as the new presiding officer for the inquiry into disciplinary charges against suspended South African Revenue Services Commissioner Tom Moyane.
Moyane accused Judge Kate O'Regan of having a conflict of interest because of her role in Corruption Watch.
"While the president is certain that Judge O’Regan would have adjudicated the matter objectively and that her position did not present a conflict, he decided that it would nevertheless be important to remove any possible perception of bias," the Presidency said in a statement.
The president thanked thanked Judge O’Regan for making herself available for the disciplinary inquiry.
