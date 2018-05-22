PSA warns govt against signing public sector wage deal
The association says the offer will bind public servants to a multi-term agreement and a meager salary based on projected inflation.
PRETORIA - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has warned the government against going ahead with signing a public sector wage agreement while some unions have rejected the offer.
Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was expected to sign the agreement together with labour on Monday, but this was postponed.
Trade union federation Fedusa says it first wants to present government’s offer to its members before signing the agreement.
The PSA says it hopes the various unions which have agreed in principle to sign the wage agreement will not go ahead with the deal.
The association says the offer will bind public servants to a multi-term agreement and a meager salary based on projected inflation.
The deal will see lower level employees receive a 7% increase, while mid and senior-level staff will receive 6.5% and 6% hikes respectively.
The PSA has rejected the offer and formally declared a dispute with the employer.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa appoints new presiding officer for Moyane inquiry
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
-
Motshekga expects 'hundreds of comments' on making history compulsory at school
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
[UPDATE] Arson suspected in CT train fire
-
MultiChoice CEO Mawela: Willemse, Botha and Mallett shook hands
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.