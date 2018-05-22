PSA warns govt against signing public sector wage deal

The association says the offer will bind public servants to a multi-term agreement and a meager salary based on projected inflation.

PRETORIA - The Public Servants Association (PSA) has warned the government against going ahead with signing a public sector wage agreement while some unions have rejected the offer.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was expected to sign the agreement together with labour on Monday, but this was postponed.

Trade union federation Fedusa says it first wants to present government’s offer to its members before signing the agreement.

The PSA says it hopes the various unions which have agreed in principle to sign the wage agreement will not go ahead with the deal.

The deal will see lower level employees receive a 7% increase, while mid and senior-level staff will receive 6.5% and 6% hikes respectively.

The PSA has rejected the offer and formally declared a dispute with the employer.

