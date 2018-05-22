Popular Topics
PSA: Govt, Cosatu pressured unions to sign public sector wage deal

The PSA, which represents over 230,000 workers, says it will not succumb to rushed negotiations over a three-year wage deal.

FILE: The Public Servants Association (PSA). Picture: Graig-Lee Smith/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) is accusing government and Cosatu of pressuring unions to sign the public sector wage agreement.

The PSA, which represents over 230,000 workers, says it will not succumb to rushed negotiations over a three-year wage deal.

Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was expected to announce the conclusion of the deal in Pretoria on Monday but instead sent a department official to announce that unions hadn’t yet signed.

PSA deputy general secretary Tahir Maepa says the deal could still go through without them but says this would be unfortunate.

“If majority of the unions sign this agreement, it means PSA would be defeated but it will be the defeat by the unions.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

