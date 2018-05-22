Popular Topics
Preserving Ghana's rich cultural heritage

Discover the fascinating story of the Ashanti Warrior Queen, Nana Yaa Asantewaa and how Ghana is preserving her memory with a shrine.

whatsapp-image-2018-05-14-at-2219563jpeg
whatsapp-image-2018-05-14-at-2219563jpeg
18 minutes ago

Making her way through Ghana for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Lee Kasumba stops by one of Kumasi’s few surviving places with traditional Ashanti architecture complete with all their symbolic features.

Taking a glimpse into the traditions of the Ashanti people, Lee chats to Fosu Boamponj at the Ejisu-Besease Shrine about the centuries-old custom of consulting with the Gods in times of war – still practiced today.

The fetish priest consults the Gods and tells you exactly what will happen...

Fosu Boamponj

It is said, in her opposition to British colonialism in West Africa – the Ashanti Empire’s Queen Mother Nana Yaa Asantewaa consulted with deities before embarking in battle. She was indeed victorious.

Today, the traditional shrine is being preserved as a heritage site and has been deemed one of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites.

Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Fosu Boamponj...

This article first appeared on 702 : Preserving Ghana's rich cultural heritage

