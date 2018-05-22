Preserving Ghana's rich cultural heritage

-
Mbete says Parliament can’t take shortcuts in dealing with MananaLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa addresses Cosatu’s central exec committeeLocal
-
ANC-led alliance to hold first councilPolitics
-
Fear grips Delft amid spate of taxi-related shootingsLocal
-
[WATCH] EWN visits home previously deemed dangerous by health ombudLocal
-
CT man found guilty of killing cop Ben KoopmanLocal
Popular Topics
-
Mbete says Parliament can’t take shortcuts in dealing with MananaLocal
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa addresses Cosatu’s central exec committeeLocal
-
ANC-led alliance to hold first councilPolitics
-
Fear grips Delft amid spate of taxi-related shootingsLocal
-
[WATCH] EWN visits home previously deemed dangerous by health ombudLocal
-
CT man found guilty of killing cop Ben KoopmanLocal
Popular Topics
-
Kekana: Sundowns motivated for Horoya clashSport
-
Serena to miss out on seeding as French Open follows rankingsSport
-
Kane named England captain for World CupSport
-
West Ham appoint Pellegrini on three-year dealSport
-
[LISTEN] 'Business as usual' following Willemse walkout, says SuperSportSport
-
Tuks beat Maties to be crowned 2018 Varsity Hockey championsSport
Popular Topics
-
Duchess of Sussex's estranged sister slams royalsLifestyle
-
Camila Cabello hospitalised for dehydrationLifestyle
-
Egg a day tied to lower risk of heart diseaseLifestyle
-
Sony to become world's No.1 music publisher with $2.3bn EMI dealBusiness
-
[WATCH] Hollywood minute: Who killed Biggie Smalls?Lifestyle
-
[WATCH] Duke and Duchess of Sussex official wedding photos releasedLifestyle
-
Meghan Markle’s nephew allegedly caught with knife at UK nightclubLifestyle
-
Commemorative gifts given at royal wedding selling on eBayLifestyle
-
'I finally found my prince'Lifestyle
-
ANC-led alliance to hold first councilPolitics
-
SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech chargesPolitics
-
Lamola: ANC's land reform programme not a vote catching schemePolitics
-
Sassa grilled for alleged misuse of moneyPolitics
-
Ramaphosa to address Cosatu's central executive committee meetingPolitics
-
Maimane: Ramaphosa’s administration could have done morePolitics
-
[OPINION] SA’s municipal electricity tariffs are hurting the economyOpinion
-
[OPINION] Modern Meghan radicalises the royalsOpinion
-
[OPINION] ANC’s land summit shifts expropriation debate into higher gearOpinion
-
[OPINION] Ramaphosa’s new dawn: much better, but not nearly enoughOpinion
-
[OPINION] The idiots guide to the silence of Saudi regarding PalestiniansOpinion
-
[OPINION] Down the rabbit hole for the DA in Cape TownOpinion
Popular Topics
-
[FEATURE] Remembering Courtney Pieters, one year onLocal
-
Budget Speech 2018
-
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
-
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
-
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
-
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
-
#RWC10: Where were you?
-
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
-
The GatheringLocal
-
Mark Zuckerberg faces EU Parliament grillingWorld
-
Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in AfricaBusiness
-
Sony to become world's No.1 music publisher with $2.3bn EMI dealBusiness
-
Nene says outlook for tax revenues unchangedBusiness
-
Nene: Treasury working hard to recapture SOEsBusiness
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec Bank is SA’s strongest brandBusiness
Popular Topics
Video
Audio
Infographics
- Tue
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 19°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 22°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 6°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 19°C
- Sun
- 23°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 11°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 8°C
- Sun
- 20°C
- 8°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 16°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 18°C
- 11°C
- Tue
- 25°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 7°C
- Wed
- 20°C
- 5°C
- Thu
- 22°C
- 6°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 5°C
- Sat
- 21°C
- 7°C
- Sun
- 21°C
- 6°C
- Tue
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 26°C
- 10°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 10°C
- Sun
- 24°C
- 9°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Thu
- 19°C
- 12°C
- Fri
- 17°C
- 13°C
- Sat
- 17°C
- 12°C
- Sun
- 17°C
- 11°C
Preserving Ghana's rich cultural heritage
Discover the fascinating story of the Ashanti Warrior Queen, Nana Yaa Asantewaa and how Ghana is preserving her memory with a shrine.
Making her way through Ghana for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Lee Kasumba stops by one of Kumasi’s few surviving places with traditional Ashanti architecture complete with all their symbolic features.
Taking a glimpse into the traditions of the Ashanti people, Lee chats to Fosu Boamponj at the Ejisu-Besease Shrine about the centuries-old custom of consulting with the Gods in times of war – still practiced today.
The fetish priest consults the Gods and tells you exactly what will happen...Fosu Boamponj
It is said, in her opposition to British colonialism in West Africa – the Ashanti Empire’s Queen Mother Nana Yaa Asantewaa consulted with deities before embarking in battle. She was indeed victorious.
Today, the traditional shrine is being preserved as a heritage site and has been deemed one of UNESCO’s World Heritage sites.
Click here to access the Africa Connected portal or click below to watch Lee's full interview with Fosu Boamponj...
This article first appeared on 702 : Preserving Ghana's rich cultural heritage
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.