Prasa considers Unite Behind’s request for women & children carriages

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is considering introducing train carriages specifically for women and children. It follows discussions with lobby group Unite Behind.

The group has asked Prasa to implement the idea which would include security guards onboard as part of its proposed safety plan.

Unite Behind's Zukie Vuka said: “As women, we’re probably the most vulnerable. The types of risks that we go through are totally different to what other people go through, especially when talking about transport.”

Vuka says the separate carriages go hand in hand with the group's plan for overall improvement in safety on the rail network, which they're working on with the Women's Legal Centre and Equal Education Law Centre.