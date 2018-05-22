Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home

The discovery on Monday night came after at least three cash van robberies on Monday, including one at the Jabulani Mall in Soweto.

PRETORIA - The Ekurhuleni Metro Police (EMPD) have seized a significant amount of money at a house in Langaville on the East Rand but are unable to confirm whether it’s the proceeds of cash-in-transit heists.

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Wilfred Kgasago says their tracing team received a tip-off about the location of a hidden stash of cash.

“In the house, we came across a huge amount of cash. The couple that we found in the house further told us of more money that was hidden in the trunk in the yard.”

#CashStash the Ekurhuleni Metro Police last nigh recovered a significant stash of cash at a shack in Langaville after receiving a tip off. EMPD is uncertain at this stage if it is the proceeds of CIT heists. BB pic.twitter.com/6sRYwIcwXt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018

He says the couple led police to another stash in Springs.

Kgasago says that they’re trying to determine the source of the funds.

“The couple claimed that the money was being hidden there on behalf of a person who works for an FSBD (sic)."

The money has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

#CashStash some cash was found in the house, more was found in a trunk buried in the yard. The suspects led police to another stash in the Springs area where two more suspects were arrested. BB pic.twitter.com/cOLRLjSJdD — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)