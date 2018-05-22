Parly committee welcomes new acting KZN police boss

Parliament's Police Committee chair Francois Beukman says Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is experienced enough to lead the interventions needed in KZN.

JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has welcomed the appointment of new acting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police head Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement during a briefing on the security cluster’s plans to deal with political killings in that province.

Mkhwanazi takes over from Lieutenant-General Bheki Langa, who was also acting in that position since 2016.

A permanent KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner cannot be appointed until the allegations of gross misconduct against suspended provincial top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni have been resolved.

Parliament's police committee chair Francois Beukman says Mkhwanazi is experienced enough to lead the interventions needed in KZN.

“He [Mkhwanazi] is a very experienced officer, with widespread operation experience and he also served as a national commissioner. We believe at this current stage in the KZN environment, it’s important that a prominent SA Police Service officer is appointed.”

