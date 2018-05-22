Parly committee welcomes new acting KZN police boss
Parliament's Police Committee chair Francois Beukman says Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is experienced enough to lead the interventions needed in KZN.
JOHANNESBURG - Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has welcomed the appointment of new acting KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police head Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.
Police Minister Bheki Cele made the announcement during a briefing on the security cluster’s plans to deal with political killings in that province.
Mkhwanazi takes over from Lieutenant-General Bheki Langa, who was also acting in that position since 2016.
A permanent KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner cannot be appointed until the allegations of gross misconduct against suspended provincial top cop Mmamonnye Ngobeni have been resolved.
Parliament's police committee chair Francois Beukman says Mkhwanazi is experienced enough to lead the interventions needed in KZN.
“He [Mkhwanazi] is a very experienced officer, with widespread operation experience and he also served as a national commissioner. We believe at this current stage in the KZN environment, it’s important that a prominent SA Police Service officer is appointed.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Mbete says Parliament can’t take shortcuts in dealing with Manana
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home
-
PowerBall results: Friday 18 May 2018
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
Sassa cancels tender for cash payment provider
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.