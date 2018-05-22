Ocean View residents protest against evictions
Police and traffic officials are patrolling Kommetjie Road leading into the suburb.
CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled Ocean View residents are protesting against evictions that have been carried out in the community.
Police and traffic officials are patrolling Kommetjie Road leading into the suburb.
It's believed a number of residents have been evicted from blocks of flats in the area.
Last year the community was the scene of violent protest action as residents took to the streets against high crime and gang-related violence in the area.
#OceanViewProtest A heavy police presence prevails in Ocean View as some disgruntled residents took to the streets protesting over alleged evictions carried out in the community earlier today @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/BT6o36zfZY— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018
#OceanViewProtest Police officials are patrolling the area. KB pic.twitter.com/PFTNdApQTN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018
Meanwhile, Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela is on his way to the Parkwood community. People have been illegally erecting structures along the M5.
Debris from torched tyres and refuse lies strewn across the road leading into Ocean View.
Earlier, law enforcement officers drove a group of demonstrators further into the community.
Protesters have been setting alight refuse, while officers are attempting to douse the burning debris.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.