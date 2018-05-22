Ocean View residents protest against evictions

Police and traffic officials are patrolling Kommetjie Road leading into the suburb.

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled Ocean View residents are protesting against evictions that have been carried out in the community.

It's believed a number of residents have been evicted from blocks of flats in the area.

Last year the community was the scene of violent protest action as residents took to the streets against high crime and gang-related violence in the area.

#OceanViewProtest A heavy police presence prevails in Ocean View as some disgruntled residents took to the streets protesting over alleged evictions carried out in the community earlier today @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/BT6o36zfZY — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018

#OceanViewProtest Police officials are patrolling the area. KB pic.twitter.com/PFTNdApQTN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile, Western Cape Human Settlements MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela is on his way to the Parkwood community. People have been illegally erecting structures along the M5.

Debris from torched tyres and refuse lies strewn across the road leading into Ocean View.

Earlier, law enforcement officers drove a group of demonstrators further into the community.

Protesters have been setting alight refuse, while officers are attempting to douse the burning debris.

