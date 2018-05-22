Ocean View residents now 'homeless' following evictions

Community members say 13 people from three families have been removed by authorities.

CAPE TOWN - An evicted Ocean View resident says he’s now homeless after his family was evicted from a flat earlier on Tuesday.

There were protests against the forced evictions and police and traffic officials were deployed to the area, where disgruntled residents continued to burn tyres and refuse.

54-year-old Richard Rubain said he was at work when he received news that the house he shares with his family of six, is being cleared.

He says it’s the second time he’s been evicted.

“They broke almost everything, they took my fridge, my food, my deep freezer, all my clothes. These are the only clothes I'm left with, ” he said.

38-year-old Chantal Francke says she’s now forced to move back to her mother’s two-bedroomed flat, where there are already 11 people living.

“I’m a widow [and] and I'm alone. I’ve got three children. I’m alone! What I’m I going to do?”

These residents say they had nothing to do with earlier protests in the community.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)