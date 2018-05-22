Nene: Treasury working hard to recapture SOEs
Finance Minister Nlhanhl Nene is cautiously optimistic about the state of the economy, saying that economic growth is likely to be higher than projected in February.
JOHANNESBURG - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says that economic growth is likely to be higher than projected in February but he’s warned this should not lull South Africans into a false sense of security.
Nene also says his department is working hard to recapture state-owned entities and to help restore public confidence in government institutions, including Sars.
Nene was tabling National Treasury’s budget in Parliament.
The minister is cautiously optimistic about the state of the economy.
But he says there’s no room for complacency.
“For the first time in a very long time, it appears that economic growth will be higher than projected at the time of the budget review. That is thanks to the improved business and consumer confidence and a favourable global economic backdrop.”
Nene says this "favourable momentum" should be built on.
“But we should not be lulled into a false sense of security.”
Nene says the government needs to rebuild trust in public institutions, including Sars.
He says it is moving to regain control of state-owned entities and to “drive against state capture”.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
