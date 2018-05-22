Nene says outlook for tax revenues unchanged

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday that the outlook for tax revenues remain unchanged.

CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene said on Tuesday that the outlook for tax revenues remain unchanged, in a blow to the chances of reducing the budget deficit.

Nene made the comments in parliament.

Treasury Director-General Dondo Mogajane said earlier this month that South Africa will struggle to raise the tax revenues needed to reduce a budget deficit and support fragile economic growth due to ongoing problems in tax administration.