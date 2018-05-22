Nene: Revenue-spending gap expected to reduce marginally in 2018
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says the gap between revenue and spending is expected to reduce marginally in 2018, while he was cautiously optimistic that economic growth would be higher than forecast.
CAPE TOWN - Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he expects the budget deficit to narrow slightly but says the outlook for tax revenue collection remains the same.
Tabling his budget in Parliament earlier on Tuesday, Nene said he expected higher economic growth than was forecast in the February budget but stressed there was no room for complacency.
Nene was returned to steer the country’s finances in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s first Cabinet reshuffle in February.
Nene says the gap between revenue and spending is expected to reduce marginally in 2018, while he was cautiously optimistic that economic growth would be higher than forecast.
“Lower than expected spending outcomes mean that the expenditure ceiling has not been breached, despite the R16.2 billion of additions to non-interest spending in 2017/18.”
However, Nene says the outlook for tax revenue collection remains the same.
“Any tax revenue collection agency, ladies and gentlemen, like Caesar’s wife, must be above suspicion. The next major step therefore towards strengthening public finances is to restore public confidence in the South African Revenue Service (Sars).”
Nene says Ramaphosa is busy finalising the appointment of the commission of inquiry into Sars that he announced during his State of The Nation Address in February.
