Multichoice CEO Mawela: Willemse, Botha and Mallett shook hands

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela and SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane say the matter has not been resolved and talks are continuing.

FILE: Former Lions and Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook
FILE: Former Lions and Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse. Picture: Facebook
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Management at SuperSport doesn’t believe that the incident that led Ashwin Willemse to walk off set during a live show was racially motivated, but the broadcaster admits that it still needs to determine the cause.

Saturday's events have caused outrage, with many still sharing a video of Willemse telling his fellow panelists, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha, that he won’t be patronised by people who played rugby under the apartheid system and said he had been called a quota player during his days on the field.

Multichoice and SuperSport held a briefing on the matter on Monday night.

Multichoice CEO Calvo Mawela and SuperSport CEO Gideon Khobane say the matter has not been resolved and talks are continuing.

SuperSport and Multichoice management met with all those who were part of Saturday's broadcast to get an understanding of what happened.

Khobane says they don't want to rush the investigation process.

“We don’t want to sweep things under the carpet and we don’t want to rush it for the sake of convivence.”

Mawela says there is no animosity among the three men.

“Nick, Naas and Ashwin were all in the same room, they shook hands.”

SuperSport says the analysts will continue with their jobs on the channel.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)

