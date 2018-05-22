Msimanga wants full audit of staff after Aucamp qualifications scandal
It emerged last week that Solly Msimanga’s now former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp was appointed to the post despite the fact that she only holds a matric.
JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has asked for a full audit of the senior staff in his office after a human resources scandal.
It emerged last week that Msimanga’s now former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp was appointed to the post despite the fact that she only holds a matric.
The job requires a candidate to hold a higher education qualification.
Aucamp resigned last week but has disputed Msimanga’s claim that he asked her to leave.
Msimanga says that all directors, deputy directors and other managers, including those hired before his term, will be scrutinised.
“I felt it was important that we go and do a thorough investigation of all directors and management in different departments, to check whether we do have people with the right qualifications.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Multichoice CEO Mawela: Willemse, Botha and Mallett shook hands
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
'We are not expecting anything less than life for each of the murders'
-
MultiChoice CEO: No signs of racism in Ashwin Willemse walk-out incident
-
Henri van Breda guilty of murder, attempted murder
-
Contralesa hits back at Kgalema Motlanthe over dictator comment
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.