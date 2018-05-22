Popular Topics
Msimanga wants full audit of staff after Aucamp qualifications scandal

It emerged last week that Solly Msimanga’s now former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp was appointed to the post despite the fact that she only holds a matric.

FILE: City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Facebook.com
FILE: City of Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Facebook.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga has asked for a full audit of the senior staff in his office after a human resources scandal.

It emerged last week that Msimanga’s now former chief of staff Marietha Aucamp was appointed to the post despite the fact that she only holds a matric.

The job requires a candidate to hold a higher education qualification.

Aucamp resigned last week but has disputed Msimanga’s claim that he asked her to leave.

Msimanga says that all directors, deputy directors and other managers, including those hired before his term, will be scrutinised.

“I felt it was important that we go and do a thorough investigation of all directors and management in different departments, to check whether we do have people with the right qualifications.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

