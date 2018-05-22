Motshekga expects 'hundreds of comments' on making history compulsory at school

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Motshekga expects 'hundreds of comments' on making history compulsory at school

The department recently announced plans to implement a new history curriculum at schools over the next seven years, which could see the subject becoming compulsory for grades 10 to 12.

FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
19 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department will receive a report this week on whether history should be made a compulsory subject in schools in the country.

She says the document will be made available for public comment.

The department recently announced plans to implement a new history curriculum at schools over the next seven years, which could see the subject becoming compulsory for grades 10 to 12.

A task team has been appointed to investigate this possibility.

Motshekga says she expects hundreds of submissions from the public.

“We are receiving the report this weekend and we are going to put it on the website. We are going to invite everybody because we won’t be able to reach everybody [for] people to make their contributions, either in writing or to attend some of the roadshows that we will be embarking on,” she said.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA