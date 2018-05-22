Motshekga expects 'hundreds of comments' on making history compulsory at school

The department recently announced plans to implement a new history curriculum at schools over the next seven years, which could see the subject becoming compulsory for grades 10 to 12.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says her department will receive a report this week on whether history should be made a compulsory subject in schools in the country.

She says the document will be made available for public comment.

A task team has been appointed to investigate this possibility.

Motshekga says she expects hundreds of submissions from the public.

“We are receiving the report this weekend and we are going to put it on the website. We are going to invite everybody because we won’t be able to reach everybody [for] people to make their contributions, either in writing or to attend some of the roadshows that we will be embarking on,” she said.

