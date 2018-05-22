Metrorail pleased with increased security measures
Since March, 70 suspected cable thieves have been netted.
CAPE TOWN – Beefed-up efforts by rail authorities to secure the city's train network are paying off.
Since March, 70 suspected cable thieves have been netted. Just this past weekend, 10 people were arrested across Cape Town after they were found with 25 meters of copper cable.
Metrorail's Riana Scott says they've been charged under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act for damage to essential infrastructure and malicious damage to property.
“The gathering of forensic evidence does take a little longer but it’s invaluable in securing convictions. We are expecting our first successful conviction within the next few weeks.”
The suspects, some of them belonging to syndicates, were arrested in areas including Nyanga, Khayelitsha and Lentegeur over the weekend.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
