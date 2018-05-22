Popular Topics
Meghan Markle’s nephew allegedly caught with knife at UK nightclub

Tyler Dooley claimed he had brought the weapon to the UK from America because the US president had described London as being like a war zone.

FILE: The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Picture: AFP
FILE: The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

LONDON - It’s being reported that Meghan Markle’s nephew was caught trying to take a knife into a UK nightclub shortly after the Royal wedding at the weekend.

The 25-year-old was among a number of the Duchess of Sussex’s family who weren’t invited to the wedding but who flew into London in an attempt to cash in on the day.

Tyler Dooley, who runs a legal cannabis farm in Oregon, America, was entering a nightclub in Kingston, southwest London, when he was approached by doormen.

It’s reported he surrendered a 10cm lock blade knife to them and claimed he had brought the weapon to the UK from America because the US president had described London as being like a war zone.

It is illegal to carry knives in public in the UK, unless they fold away and the blade is under 8cm.

Dooley left the area before police arrived and officers say no action is being taken against him.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

