Medical staff call on govt to provide more beds at hospitals

This comes after a mentally ill man attacked two other patients at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the medical fraternity are asking government to provide more beds at hospitals.

One person died and another was injured.

It is understood that mental health patients are placed in general wards when beds run out in their ward.

Tembisa Tertiary Hospital CEO Lekopane Mogalade says: “It’s a critical area where we are. We’re finding serious challenges with beds. We have about 168 medical beds. What compounds our problem is that the mental health ward can only accommodate a certain amount. When we have excess in mental health patients, we have to keep them in our medical ward.”

