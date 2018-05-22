Mbete: Transition between change of leadership needs to be fine-tuned

Baleka Mbete was referring to the events after the ANC’s national conference elected Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader and then asked Jacob Zuma to step down.

CAPE TOWN - National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete says there’s a need to fine-tune the transition between changes in the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) and that of the government.

She was referring to events earlier this year after the ANC’s national conference elected Cyril Ramaphosa as its leader and then asked former president Jacob Zuma to step down.

Mbete was tabling Parliament’s Budget in the National Assembly.

Zuma’s apparent reluctance to let go of the levers of state power meant the State of the Nation Address had to be delayed, while there was uncertainty as to who would deliver the speech right up until Zuma announced his resignation.

Mbete has suggested things could be handled differently in future.

“Our democracy still needs to fine-tune the transition between the change of leadership in the leading political party and government. The beginning of 2018 was a bit bumpy because of this.”

The speaker attributes the peaceful resolution of the stand-off to a maturing democracy.

“We use our constitutional institutions – not violence – to settle our issues or differences.”

Mbete says work’s already begun on the fifth Parliament’s legacy report, including transitional arrangements for the handover to the sixth Parliament after next year’s general elections.

