Mbete says Parliament can’t take shortcuts in dealing with Manana
Opposition parliamentarians, last week, called on the ANC to take a tougher stance against Mduduzi Manana and remove him as a member of its caucus.
CAPE TOWN - Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete says Parliament can’t take any shortcuts in dealing with errant African National Congress (ANC) MP Mduduzi Manana, who was convicted of assaulting a woman in 2017.
Manana has also been accused of assaulting his domestic worker earlier in May.
Mbete has told the media ahead of tabling Parliament’s budget that the Manana matter is being dealt with by Parliament.
Mbete says her hands are tied and she can’t involve herself in Manana’s disciplinary process no matter how she feels.
If she did, this would be seen as a gross abuse of power.
“With regards to the question of how you deal with a person who has yet again behaved in a manner that many South Africans feel he no longer belongs in Parliament, it’s not up to the presiding officers.”
Mbete and her National Council of Provinces counterpart Thandi Modise have also issued a strong statement against violence against women and girls.
The two presiding officers say Parliament may need to review the laws it has passed since 1994 to address this violence.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
