Mantashe engages Carletonville community on Mining Charter

JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has on Tuesday met with the Carletonville community as part of his Mining Charter consultation roadshow.

It’s aimed at seeking input from members of the public on the contentious draft charter.

The minister has revisited the area three weeks after the death of seven miners at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft.

He says the community has spoken about the issues affecting them on a daily basis.

Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says they've had positive input so far.

“This is the ninth area that the minister is visiting as part of consultations across the country. The minister and the department are encouraged by the valuable inputs they’ve been receiving thus far as they will form part of the drafting and finalisation of the charter, which will then be gazetted.”

Shezi says the department is working to have the draft charter presented at a summit in the first week of June.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)