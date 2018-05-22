Mantashe engages Carletonville community on Mining Charter
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has revisited the area three weeks after the death of seven miners at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe has on Tuesday met with the Carletonville community as part of his Mining Charter consultation roadshow.
It’s aimed at seeking input from members of the public on the contentious draft charter.
The minister has revisited the area three weeks after the death of seven miners at Sibanye-Stillwater's Masakhane shaft.
He says the community has spoken about the issues affecting them on a daily basis.
Spokesperson Ayanda Shezi says they've had positive input so far.
“This is the ninth area that the minister is visiting as part of consultations across the country. The minister and the department are encouraged by the valuable inputs they’ve been receiving thus far as they will form part of the drafting and finalisation of the charter, which will then be gazetted.”
Shezi says the department is working to have the draft charter presented at a summit in the first week of June.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.