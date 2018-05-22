Man in possession of cables worth R500k arrested in Pretoria

A tip-off led officers to Pretoria west where they found a truck carrying the stolen copper on its way to a known second-hand scrap metal dealer.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Metro Police Department has arrested a man caught with R500,000 worth of stolen city cables.

The city says the driver was handcuffed and is currently in police custody.

Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “Over the past five days or so, we’ve recorded major successes regarding theft. This is really the beginning of major breakthroughs in the fight against cable theft.”

