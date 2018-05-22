Man in possession of cables worth R500k arrested in Pretoria
A tip-off led officers to Pretoria west where they found a truck carrying the stolen copper on its way to a known second-hand scrap metal dealer.
JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane Metro Police Department has arrested a man caught with R500,000 worth of stolen city cables.
The city says the driver was handcuffed and is currently in police custody.
Spokesperson Selby Bokaba said: “Over the past five days or so, we’ve recorded major successes regarding theft. This is really the beginning of major breakthroughs in the fight against cable theft.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
