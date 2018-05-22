Popular Topics
Go

Mampintsha denies physically abusing Babes Wodumo

Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo has denied abusing Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, saying the allegations have ruined his image and career.

Former couple Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Picture: @babes_wodumo/Instagram.
Former couple Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo and Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane. Picture: @babes_wodumo/Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Big Nuz lead singer Mandla Maphumulo, also known as “Mampintsha”, has spoken out following allegations that he physically abused his former girlfriend and Ggom singer Babes Wodumo.

Maphumulo spoke to Metro FM on Monday on the same show where the allegations surfaced and has apologised to his family, that of Simelane and to their fans.

However, Maphumulo has denied abusing Simelane, saying her Friday interview looks like an ambush and that he wasn’t called to defend himself.

“There’s a third hand behind this. I even called the station to say I want to set the record straight. We had our downs like any other couple but it never got physical. There was no bleeding nose nor a broken leg, if there was, then where’s the doctor’s note?”

He says these allegations have ruined his image.

“This is ruining my career and I have a big family to feed. No one asked where I was and what I had to say amid all of this.”

Over the weekend, Maphumulo had released a statement saying: “I may have overreacted in a couple of incidents during our relationship with her over certain things I will not be comfortable to discuss in the public domain. I want to assure South Africans, in particular, our supporters that violence is not in my character, especially towards women. Like [any] human being in a relationship, I may have been overwhelmed by emotions and overreacted.”

During her interview, Simelane did not confirm nor deny the claims, only admitting that Maphumulo had access to her Instagram account and had recently posted a picture without her permission.

No man finds comfort in discussing his private affairs in the public domain. In particular his love affairs. It is out...

Posted by Mampintsha Nuz on Friday, 18 May 2018

LISTEN: When - if ever - is it right to tell someone else's story of abuse?

Meanwhile, social media users have raised their views following Maphumulo's response.

Click here to listen to Bongekile Simelane's full Metro FM interview.

Click here to listen to Mandla Maphumulo's full Metro FM interview.

Timeline

