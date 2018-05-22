Mampintsha denies physically abusing Babes Wodumo

Mandla 'Mampintsha' Maphumulo has denied abusing Bongekile 'Babes Wodumo' Simelane, saying the allegations have ruined his image and career.

JOHANNESBURG - Big Nuz lead singer Mandla Maphumulo, also known as “Mampintsha”, has spoken out following allegations that he physically abused his former girlfriend and Ggom singer Babes Wodumo.

Maphumulo spoke to Metro FM on Monday on the same show where the allegations surfaced and has apologised to his family, that of Simelane and to their fans.

However, Maphumulo has denied abusing Simelane, saying her Friday interview looks like an ambush and that he wasn’t called to defend himself.

“There’s a third hand behind this. I even called the station to say I want to set the record straight. We had our downs like any other couple but it never got physical. There was no bleeding nose nor a broken leg, if there was, then where’s the doctor’s note?”

He says these allegations have ruined his image.

“This is ruining my career and I have a big family to feed. No one asked where I was and what I had to say amid all of this.”

Over the weekend, Maphumulo had released a statement saying: “I may have overreacted in a couple of incidents during our relationship with her over certain things I will not be comfortable to discuss in the public domain. I want to assure South Africans, in particular, our supporters that violence is not in my character, especially towards women. Like [any] human being in a relationship, I may have been overwhelmed by emotions and overreacted.”

During her interview, Simelane did not confirm nor deny the claims, only admitting that Maphumulo had access to her Instagram account and had recently posted a picture without her permission.

No man finds comfort in discussing his private affairs in the public domain. In particular his love affairs. It is out... Posted by Mampintsha Nuz on Friday, 18 May 2018

Mampintsha is lying. Babes Wodumo needs to be protected. Police Minister General Bheki Cele should double the security for Babes. #BabesWodumo #Mampintsha #Masechaba pic.twitter.com/jxaHyXxyVA — Ginnie_Muzik *Mmino* (@ginniemuzik) May 22, 2018

Meanwhile, social media users have raised their views following Maphumulo's response.

I heard alot of myself in the man as i listened to the interview. I have been there, I have abused as well as a man. Denial is ur lifeline I guess. But if i could advice the man, I would tell him that there is nothing more liberating than admitting and apologising! #Mampintsha — #Dat-Guy Dumi M.K (@ThyDaddyD) May 22, 2018

Listening to the @METROFMSA #Mampintsha podcast, the dude didn't answer a single question — Tata (@Tim_Hoolio) May 22, 2018

#TheDriveOnMetro #Mampintsha admitted, in his words "ngazi bantu bavusa nto zak'dala si right no Babes." He said twice while being asked by @MasechabaNdlovu, even so,abuse is abuse whether it was done last year or today. #MampintshaOnMetro — Mc Kanda (@anzero18) May 22, 2018

Masechaba wanting to open a case for babes because of the "abuse" doesn't make sense



Babes isn't dumb if she wanted to she would have



Why is Masechaba so keen on destroying the guy?

What's making her so angry #Mampintsha — Leesah 🌹 (@MokgadiLeesah) May 22, 2018

I wish #Mampintsha and #Babeswodumo to release official statements to give the world exactly what happens to them, I'm a victim of abuse and I don't wanna take any side in this issue. — Agreement Macheke (@DrMacheke) May 22, 2018

Click here to listen to Bongekile Simelane's full Metro FM interview.

Click here to listen to Mandla Maphumulo's full Metro FM interview.