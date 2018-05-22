Mamelodi businessman (77) arrested for allegedly raping minor

The suspect was arrested on Monday after the girl told her sister of about the ordeal.

JOHANNESBURG - A Mamelodi businessman has been arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

It's understood the crime happened a few weeks ago at the 77-year-old's house.

The police's Michael Mbewe said: “He is due to appear in court following accusations of rape of a minor sometime in April and investigations are underway.”