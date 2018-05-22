Maimane: Ramaphosa’s administration could have done more
DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the president’s administration as underwhelming with much hype and limited action.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that Cyril Ramaphosa's time as Jacob Zuma's deputy makes it difficult to know his views on corruption.
Maimane held a briefing on Ramaphosa's first 100 days in office.
He described the president’s administration as underwhelming with much hype and limited action.
“It was a good thing to see people like Mosebenzi Zwane, Des van Rooyen, Lynne Brown, David Mahlobo, Faith Muthambi… being removed from Cabinet. More could have been done; Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane still remain in Cabinet despite their performances.”
6 OUT OF 10 RATING
The DA has evaluated the performance of Ramaphosa on criteria that includes changes he’s made in the national executive, the economy, public enterprises and the fight against corruption.
Maimane has faulted Ramaphosa for being conservative and sometimes reluctant to act particularly in the reduction of the size of his Cabinet and the removal of ministers he calls incompetent.
“All Ramaphosa sought to do is play musical chess with that Cabinet, include the same Zuma acolytes and remove those in a faction that didn’t suit him.”
Regarding the economy, Maimane has applauded Ramaphosa for moves he’s made towards attracting foreign investment, including the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.
But he says certain policies within his government such as the one percentage point VAT hike act as a barrier to growth and job creation.
Maimane has given Ramaphosa’s administration six out of 10 for his performance, saying while there has been some good, the bar set by his predecessor Jacob Zuma is pitifully low.
WATCH: Maimane: Ramaphosa is tap dancing around the land issue
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Politics
-
Contralesa hits back at Kgalema Motlanthe over dictator comment
-
[WATCH] Maimane on the #AshwinWillemse issue
-
[LISTEN] Moeletsi Mbeki: Why is the ANC saying it wants to expropriate land?
-
ANC urges its structures to start testing Constitution on land reform
-
ANC won’t be ‘reckless’ on land expropriation without compensation
-
[CARTOON] Has the Table Turned for the DA?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.