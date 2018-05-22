Maimane: Ramaphosa’s administration could have done more

DA leader Mmusi Maimane described the president’s administration as underwhelming with much hype and limited action.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says that Cyril Ramaphosa's time as Jacob Zuma's deputy makes it difficult to know his views on corruption.

Maimane held a briefing on Ramaphosa's first 100 days in office.

He described the president’s administration as underwhelming with much hype and limited action.

“It was a good thing to see people like Mosebenzi Zwane, Des van Rooyen, Lynne Brown, David Mahlobo, Faith Muthambi… being removed from Cabinet. More could have been done; Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane still remain in Cabinet despite their performances.”

6 OUT OF 10 RATING

The DA has evaluated the performance of Ramaphosa on criteria that includes changes he’s made in the national executive, the economy, public enterprises and the fight against corruption.

Maimane has faulted Ramaphosa for being conservative and sometimes reluctant to act particularly in the reduction of the size of his Cabinet and the removal of ministers he calls incompetent.

“All Ramaphosa sought to do is play musical chess with that Cabinet, include the same Zuma acolytes and remove those in a faction that didn’t suit him.”

Regarding the economy, Maimane has applauded Ramaphosa for moves he’s made towards attracting foreign investment, including the appointment of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister.

But he says certain policies within his government such as the one percentage point VAT hike act as a barrier to growth and job creation.

Maimane has given Ramaphosa’s administration six out of 10 for his performance, saying while there has been some good, the bar set by his predecessor Jacob Zuma is pitifully low.

