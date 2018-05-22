[LISTEN] Why Capitec Bank is SA’s strongest brand
Radio 702 | Brand Finance rated the bank's brand as South Africa’s strongest as it is based on marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation.
JOHANNESBURG - Jeremy Sampson, Brand Finance South Africa Director, says Capitec Bank is South Africa’s strongest brand.
Brand Finance rated the bank's brand as South Africa’s strongest as it is based on marketing investment, familiarity, loyalty, staff satisfaction and corporate reputation.
“The South African public loves Capitec Bank! They’re moving to it in droves… their integrity, simplicity and the fact that they are cheap resonates with people…”
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
