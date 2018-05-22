[LISTEN] Steven Pienaar on life after hanging up his boots
Radio 702 | Steven Pienaar speaks to Talk Radio 702 presenter Azania Mosaka about his life after announcing his retirement.
JOHANNESBURG – One of SA's best exports Steven Pienaar announced to the world that he’s hanging up his boots.
Pienaar’s football career spans across three different continents. He started his professional career at Ajax Cape Town.
Pienaar says playing football at a young age helped him escape a life of crime while growing up.
“Seeing then Orlando Pirates’ Teboho Moloi at a young age inspired me to embark on a professional football career. My dream, growing up, was to play for Pirates.”
For more information listen to the audio above.
