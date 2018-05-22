[LISTEN] Katlego Maboe shares personal views on money

Radio 702 | 'Expresso' presenter Katlego Maboe speaks to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about how his childhood experiences shaped his views on money.

JOHANNESBURG - Media personality Katlego Maboe speaks to The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his attitude towards money.

“I think I’m good with money… I think of myself as being very disciplined when it comes to money,” says Maboe.

Maboe - a multiple award-winning media personality – is well-known for his wicked sense of humour and speaking fluently in Setswana, Afrikaans and English.

“One day you could be the hottest thing in the entertainment industry… the next you could be a pile of ash.”

