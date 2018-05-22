[LISTEN] 'Business as usual' following Willemse walkout, says SuperSport

Radio 702 | Clinton van Der Berg, communications manager at SuperSport, says there was no accusation of racism during the meeting with Ashwin Willemse, Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

JOHANNESBURG - Clinton van Der Berg Communications Manager at SuperSport, says it will be 'business as usual' at the sports channel this weekend.

It follows the live walkout by analyst and former Springbok star Ashswin Willemse, after accusing fellow presenters Nick Mallett and Naas Botha of 'patronizing' him.

Van Der Berg says there was no accusation of racism during the meeting with the presenters on Monday.

“Nobody put the issue of racism on the table.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)