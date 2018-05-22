Lawyer insists Tom Moyane's disciplinary inquiry remains unfair

This is despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing that he’s acceded to Moyane’s demand and replaced Judge Kate O’Regan as head of the inquiry.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane’s legal team is still claiming that the disciplinary inquiry against their client remains unfair.

This is despite the president announcing on Tuesday that he’s acceded to Moyane’s demand and replaced Judge Kate O’Regan as head of the inquiry.

Moyane accused O’Regan of a conflict of interest and having a bias against him because she sits on the board of NGO Corruption Watch.

Moyane’s lawyer Eric Mabuza says they hoped President Cyril Ramaphosa would have acceded to both of their demands; that O’Regan be replaced and that the disciplinary inquiry allows for oral evidence.

Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that he replaced O’Regan with Advocate Azhar Bham now heading the inquiry.

But Mabuza says the inquiry will only be fair if the president changes the terms of reference and allows for oral evidence.

“We’ll respond to the president formally in a day or two about that outstanding issue. We insist that the inquiry remains unfair.”

Earlier, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko said the president won’t be changing the process of the inquiry.

