Lamola: ANC's land reform programme not a vote catching scheme

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has rejected claims that its land reform programme is only meant to lure voters in next year's general elections.

The party has acknowledged that its efforts to redistribute land over the past 24 years failed and it says it’s now decided to push ahead to expropriate land both in rural and urban areas.

Speaking on the Eusebius Mckaiser Show on Tuesday morning, ANC National Executive Committee member Ronald Lamola says the governing party is committed to expropriating land without compensation for redistribution.

“It’s not some kind of voter catching thing, it’s the objective reality that we have been using a market-driven land reform programme and there is no country in the world where has been successful. Why must we continue with something which has been proven across the globe that it will not succeed?” he said.

LISTEN: Lamola: ANC land reform bid not meant to lure votes

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)