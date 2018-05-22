Kekana: Sundowns motivated for Horoya clash

After the euphoria of playing against Barcelona as part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations, Mamelodi Sundowns now turn their attention to their Group C CAF Champions League game against Guinea’s Horoya.

JOHANNESBURG - After the euphoria of playing against a star-studded Barcelona team as part of the Nelson Mandela Centenary celebrations, Mamelodi Sundowns now turn their attention to their Group C CAF Champions league game against Guinea’s Horoya on Tuesday evening.

The match which was scheduled to be played on 15 May, but was rescheduled to 22 May to accommodate the Barcelona game. This will be Sundowns’ second Group C game, having played to a 1-1 draw against defending champions Wydad Casablanca at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The 2016 African champs currently sit third in the group behind Wyad, who top the group courtesy of a draw and a win that has earned them four points, while Horoya are second with three points after beating AS Port.

Masandawana captain Hlompho Kekana says that they are again relishing the opportunity to be playing against the best clubs in Africa.

“We are excited to be playing against the best clubs on our continent, and it gives us another opportunity to learn a lot about football.”

“I am looking forward to the game against Horoya and my teammates are also looking forward to be playing here. Horoya is a big club and we want to play against the big clubs.”

Kick off in Guinea is at 18:00 CAT.