Kane named England captain for World Cup
Striker Harry Kane will captain England at next month’s World Cup finals in Russia, the Football Association said on Tuesday.
The announcement was made in a video published on Twitter.
Tottenham Hotspur striker Kane has scored 12 goals for England from 23 appearances and first captained his country in a World Cup qualifier against Scotland last year.
England face Tunisia, Panama and Belgium at the World Cup.
It's confirmed. @HKane will be our captain for the @FIFAWorldCup.— England (@England) May 22, 2018
We're live with the man himself and @GarethSouthgate right now: https://t.co/w1Bq1YL2Ns
Gareth Southgate: “Harry has some outstanding personal qualities.— England (@England) May 22, 2018
“He is a meticulous professional and one of the most important things for a captain is that they set the standard every day.” pic.twitter.com/JSymXKMlL0
A very proud day. It means a lot to me to be named @England captain. A massive thanks to family, friends and fans who have supported me through thick and thin. 🦁🦁🦁 #EnglandCaptain #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/afncNkoVnd— Harry Kane (@HKane) May 22, 2018
