Joburg police probing two more cash-in-transit heists

A cash vehicle came under attack at Jabulani Mall in Soweto on Monday while another was targeted at a petrol station in Kempton Park.

JOHANNESBURG - Police are investigating two cash-in-transit heists around Johannesburg.

The criminals are still on the run.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini said: “We are appealing to anyone who might have information to call the police.”

This follows two more cash-in-transit heists which occurred in Southdale and Boksburg last week.

