LONDON - Meghan Markle gushed over finding love with her husband, Prince Harry, at their wedding reception on Saturday night.

The Suits star spoke sweetly about her new husband Prince Harry as she marked their royal union at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl said: "The first person to get up and speak was Meghan. This was a real breach of tradition. Usually the bride doesn't talk. It is, of course, the father of the bride, but seeing there was no Thomas Markle, Meghan decided that she would speak. She is an outspoken, self proclaimed feminist and I was told she wanted to have the chance to say in person a very big thank you to the royal family, which is exactly what she did."

"When it came to her new husband, Harry, she said, 'I finally found my prince.' It was very romantic and very sweet. I do know that she thanked her mother, not just for being there today, but for being there for her entire life. And I'm not sure what she said, if anything, about Thomas Markle. He [Harry] referred to her throughout the evening as my wife, which got plenty of cheer."

Harry's speech at the reception at Frogmore House was very "tearful".

A source added to Entertainment Tonight: "Harry gave a tearful speech paying tribute to his own mother [Princess Diana] missing from the festivities. He also thanked Meghan's mother [Doria Ragland] for giving him permission to marry Meghan. He talked about how they made a great team

"William managed as best man to get the right tone between the right thing to say about his brother, while giving him a good ribbing. So no speech about Prince Harry [is] complete without teasing him mercilessly about his hair. Prince William pointed out that Prince Harry wasn't far behind him when it came to going bald."

