Hostel at WC school for the deaf gutted by fire

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
Go

Hostel at WC school for the deaf gutted by fire

Seventeen pupils at the De la Bat School for the deaf lost all their belongings in the blaze which broke out on Monday.

A fire has destroyed a hostel at the De la Bat School for the deaf in Worcester on Monday 21 May 2018. Picture: @DeafsaInfo/Twitter
A fire has destroyed a hostel at the De la Bat School for the deaf in Worcester on Monday 21 May 2018. Picture: @DeafsaInfo/Twitter
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A fire has destroyed a hostel at a Worcester school.

Seventeen pupils at the De la Bat School for the deaf lost all their belongings in the blaze which broke out on Monday.

The school's principal says the blaze started in the roof of the boy's junior hostel and quickly spread. No one was injured during the incident and the affected group is now being housed in a different hostel.

The school's principal Phillip Cook says several furniture items were also gutted in the fire.

“The hostel hosts the grade ones, twos and threes. And as I arrived there, I saw there was a fire in the roof. It's a very old building, approximately 90 years old. Within a matter of half an hour, the whole place was gutted and the roof collapsed.”

Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond called on the public for any assistance for the learning facility following the fire.

“We do not know the causes yet of the fire. It’s still being determined, but the sad thing is that it destroyed all of their belongs, including their clothes [and] hearing aids. Seventeen learners have been affected in that regard as well as the house mom of the hostel.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA