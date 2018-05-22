-
Hostel at WC school for the deaf gutted by fire
Seventeen pupils at the De la Bat School for the deaf lost all their belongings in the blaze which broke out on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - A fire has destroyed a hostel at a Worcester school.
Seventeen pupils at the De la Bat School for the deaf lost all their belongings in the blaze which broke out on Monday.
The school's principal says the blaze started in the roof of the boy's junior hostel and quickly spread. No one was injured during the incident and the affected group is now being housed in a different hostel.
The school's principal Phillip Cook says several furniture items were also gutted in the fire.
“The hostel hosts the grade ones, twos and threes. And as I arrived there, I saw there was a fire in the roof. It's a very old building, approximately 90 years old. Within a matter of half an hour, the whole place was gutted and the roof collapsed.”
Meanwhile, the Western Cape Education Department's Bronagh Hammond called on the public for any assistance for the learning facility following the fire.
“We do not know the causes yet of the fire. It’s still being determined, but the sad thing is that it destroyed all of their belongs, including their clothes [and] hearing aids. Seventeen learners have been affected in that regard as well as the house mom of the hostel.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
Lawyer insists Tom Moyane's disciplinary inquiry remains unfair2 hours ago
-
Woman shot dead while jogging in Marlboro Gardens4 hours ago
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout14 hours ago
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home9 hours ago
-
Sports Minister Xasa stands by her #AshwinWillemse statementone hour ago
-
Gunmen rob coaches along Musina-Joburg highway - report2 hours ago
