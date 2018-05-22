Gunmen rob coaches along Musina-Joburg highway - report
At least three passenger coaches were targeted by armed robbers on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
HARARE - It’s being reported that coaches carrying passengers from Zimbabwe to South Africa have been robbed at gunpoint along the main Musina-Johannesburg highway.
It’s understood the crimes were committed over the weekend but have only come to light now.
At least three passenger coaches were targeted by armed robbers on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
The state-run Chronicle says in one crime, an Intercity bus had its tyres shot by robbers who then boarded the vehicle and took cash and cellphones.
Another bus was reportedly robbed by men who had got on as passengers in Bulawayo, and later pulled out guns allegedly supplied by accomplices in Musina.
Several other smaller vehicles were reportedly targeted; there’s been no comment yet from South African police.
It’s understood criminals regularly target buses carrying Zimbabwean traders on their way to shop in South Africa.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Africa
-
Tropical Cyclone Sagar kills at least 18 people
-
Zimbabwe sets new date for Mugabe hearing, doubts over his appearance
-
Beer maker AB InBev pumps up the volume in Africa
-
From Burkina to Zimbabwe, US aid cuts squeeze family planning services
-
Female elephant poisoned with cyanide in Zimbabwe
-
Burkina forces kill 3 suspected Islamist militants in early morning raid
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.