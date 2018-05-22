Gunmen rob coaches along Musina-Joburg highway - report

At least three passenger coaches were targeted by armed robbers on Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

HARARE - It’s being reported that coaches carrying passengers from Zimbabwe to South Africa have been robbed at gunpoint along the main Musina-Johannesburg highway.

It’s understood the crimes were committed over the weekend but have only come to light now.

The state-run Chronicle says in one crime, an Intercity bus had its tyres shot by robbers who then boarded the vehicle and took cash and cellphones.

Another bus was reportedly robbed by men who had got on as passengers in Bulawayo, and later pulled out guns allegedly supplied by accomplices in Musina.

Several other smaller vehicles were reportedly targeted; there’s been no comment yet from South African police.

It’s understood criminals regularly target buses carrying Zimbabwean traders on their way to shop in South Africa.

