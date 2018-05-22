Govt considers closing Delft taxi rank after violence
Transport MEC Donald Grant called an urgent meeting on Monday after Delft Taxi Association chairperson Nazeem Daniels was shot dead at the rank.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government could take the drastic step of closing the Delft taxi rank in a bid to prevent further violence.
Transport MEC Donald Grant called an urgent meeting on Monday after Delft Taxi Association chairperson Nazeem Daniels was shot dead at the rank.
Daniels was also a representative of Santaco in the Western Cape.
Grant has condemned the murder of Daniels, saying he was widely respected by his colleagues in the minibus taxi industry.
Grant's spokesperson Siphesihle Dube says the MEC immediately met with provincial transport officials, the City of Cape Town and the SAPS to agree to a number of measures moving forward.
“One of them would be that the minister will publish in the government gazette his intention to introduce extraordinary measures, which might see the rank in Delft and certain routes being closed off. This is not a decision being taken lightly.”
Two weeks ago, two people were shot dead at the Delft taxi rank.
In March, senior leader of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Dan Khumalo, was shot and killed outside his Mandalay home.
In February, two taxi drivers were shot dead and nine people were injured during a gun battle at the Langa taxi rank.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
-
MultiChoice CEO Mawela: Willemse, Botha and Mallett shook hands
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
Henri van Breda guilty of murder, attempted murder
-
MultiChoice CEO: No signs of racism in Ashwin Willemse walk-out incident
-
'We are not expecting anything less than life for each of the murders'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.