Govt considers closing Delft taxi rank after violence

Transport MEC Donald Grant called an urgent meeting on Monday after Delft Taxi Association chairperson Nazeem Daniels was shot dead at the rank.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape government could take the drastic step of closing the Delft taxi rank in a bid to prevent further violence.

Daniels was also a representative of Santaco in the Western Cape.

Grant has condemned the murder of Daniels, saying he was widely respected by his colleagues in the minibus taxi industry.

Grant's spokesperson Siphesihle Dube says the MEC immediately met with provincial transport officials, the City of Cape Town and the SAPS to agree to a number of measures moving forward.

“One of them would be that the minister will publish in the government gazette his intention to introduce extraordinary measures, which might see the rank in Delft and certain routes being closed off. This is not a decision being taken lightly.”

Two weeks ago, two people were shot dead at the Delft taxi rank.

In March, senior leader of the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association, Dan Khumalo, was shot and killed outside his Mandalay home.

In February, two taxi drivers were shot dead and nine people were injured during a gun battle at the Langa taxi rank.

