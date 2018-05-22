Ghana's Kumasi Central Market – the largest in West Africa

Wrapping up her visit in Ghana, Pan-African journalist Lee Kasumba visits the Kejetia Market in the heart of Kumasi.

In 2014, the King’s vision was realised when Ghana’s Parliament approved the redevelopment of the 100-year-old market that was once plagued by constant fire outbreaks that resulted in the destruction of stores, stalls and their goods.

Government is building an entire town around the taxis, the traders and, around Kumasi as a whole. Emmanuel Danso, Consultant at Contracta Engineering Limited

A first of its kind in West Africa – the bustling Kumasi Central Market, also known as the Kejetia Market is the largest open-air market in Continental Africa and, is situated right in the heart of Kumasi, the capital of Ashanti.

The market consists of an administration block, a post office, a fire station as well as a clinic among other facilities.

To put its size into perspective, the terminal feeds the $258 million market with close to 14000 people who commute with over 1000 taxis, to enjoy a unique shopping experience with over 45000 stores, 8000 traders and approximately 1000 workers.

It’s a government sovereign guarantee – so, we need to pay back the loan. Emmanuel Danso, Consultant at Contracta Engineering Limited

Whilst there was initial resistance from informal traders, there is a general consensus that this market will aid sustainability of local businesses and, engagement around payment models are currently underway.

