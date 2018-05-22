Popular Topics
Fedusa members to consider govt public service wage offer

The deal will see lower-level employees receive a 7% increase, while mid and senior-level staff will receive 6.6% and 6% hikes, respectively.

FILE: Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS
FILE: Public Service and Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo. Picture: GCIS
2 hours ago

PRETORIA - Trade union federation Fedusa says it’s now up to its members to consider government’s public service wage offer.

Public Service And Administration Minister Ayanda Dlodlo was expected to announce the conclusion of a wage deal in Pretoria on Monday but instead she sent a department official to announce that unions have yet to ink an agreement.

While government claims unions have agreed to the deal in principle, this has been rejected by Fedusa.

Fedusa’s Dennis George says there’s still ample time for the deal with government to be signed. He says their focus now is to get a mandate from their members.

“We know this agreement must be signed by 1 July. So for us, that is our teachers, our doctors and nurses, to make a decision about the offer on the table.”

The deal will see lower-level employees receive a 7% increase, while mid and senior-level staff will receive 6.6% and 6% hikes, respectively.

The Public Service Association has, however, maintained its demand of a 10% increase.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

