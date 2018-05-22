Fear grips Delft amid spate of taxi-related shootings

The Western Cape government on Monday announced it could take the drastic step of closing the Delft Taxi Rank in a bid to prevent violence.

CAPE TOWN - Fear has gripped Delft where there has been a spate of shootings related to taxi violence.

Transport MEC Donald Grant had called an urgent meeting after the Delft Taxi Association chairperson Nazeem Daniels was shot dead at the rank on Monday morning.

Delft resident Julianna Smit says she worries about her 63-year-old husband who needs to take a taxi from Delft to Constantia every day.

“I received a message this morning saying there will be war in Delft. I was scared for my husband who has to leave home for work at 5am every morning.”

Smit says too often bullets don’t hit the people they are meant for and instead claim the lives of innocent people.

Two weeks prior to Monday’s shooting, two people were shot dead at the taxi rank.

At least one person has been arrested.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)