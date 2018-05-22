Fear grips Delft amid spate of taxi-related shootings
The Western Cape government on Monday announced it could take the drastic step of closing the Delft Taxi Rank in a bid to prevent violence.
CAPE TOWN - Fear has gripped Delft where there has been a spate of shootings related to taxi violence.
The Western Cape government on Monday announced it could take the drastic step of closing the Delft Taxi Rank in a bid to prevent violence.
Transport MEC Donald Grant had called an urgent meeting after the Delft Taxi Association chairperson Nazeem Daniels was shot dead at the rank on Monday morning.
Delft resident Julianna Smit says she worries about her 63-year-old husband who needs to take a taxi from Delft to Constantia every day.
“I received a message this morning saying there will be war in Delft. I was scared for my husband who has to leave home for work at 5am every morning.”
Smit says too often bullets don’t hit the people they are meant for and instead claim the lives of innocent people.
Two weeks prior to Monday’s shooting, two people were shot dead at the taxi rank.
At least one person has been arrested.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Sassa cancels tender for cash payment provider
-
Police seize large amount of money at East Rand home
-
Ashwin Willemse pleased with SuperSport probe into walkout
-
SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech charges
-
[CARTOON] Ashwin Gives Racism No 'Quota'
-
Ramaphosa appoints new presiding officer for Moyane inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.