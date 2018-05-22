Durban authorities investigate fatal wall collapse

Two children, aged five and seven, were killed in the incident.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities in Durban are investigating the cause of a wall collapse that’s left two children dead.

The children, aged five and seven, were declared dead on the scene on Monday.

The incident happened at the Kennedy Road informal settlement in Durban.

Paramedics say that another girl was found in a stable condition. She was take to hospital for further medical attention.

Netcare911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said: “The police were on scene to investigate.”

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)