'Destroyed' patient files could set back probe at Takalani Home

SOWETO - It’s emerged former staff at one of the NGOs that housed psychiatric patients from Life Esidimeni have destroyed patient files which could set back police investigations.

A new board started at the Takalani Home for the mentally handicapped in Soweto last December and says it arrived to little or no paperwork and had to begin patient assessments from scratch.

The NGO, which is located in Diepkloof, is where many of the first victims of the so-called Esidimeni tragedy died.

The Esidimeni arbitration hearings revealed that patients at the Takalani Home died mainly because of neglect, a lack of food and a typhoid outbreak.

At least 144 patients lost their lives in 2016 after the Gauteng Health Department unlawfully moved them from Esidimeni facilities to illegal or ill-equipped NGOs.

During a Democratic Alliance walkabout of the premises on Tuesday, the media was briefed by the new board and new staff members at Takalani.

The NGO’s director Judgement Gumede says many were fired for wrongdoing last year while some resigned.

Gumede says two previous board members were charged with 99 counts of mismanagement and other offences.

“Both of them were charged with fraud and theft of institutional funds and it’s 99 charges for both of them.”

He also says when they arrived in December, they found no files.

“We had to start the organisation afresh. In terms of administration, there were no proper records. We only found staff records and critical information for the running of the institution was deleted on the computers.”

There are also allegations of theft amounting to millions of rands against former employees of the home.

At the same time, the DA says the home is running out of food because of late subsidy payments from the Gauteng Health Department.

The DA's Jack Bloom says despite new management, the Takalani hasn't received the necessary subsidy of R4,800 per patient for the past two months.

“I was pleased on my visit to find out that it’s completely under new management and I think they’re doing a good job. The problem is the fact that the department hasn’t paid them their subsidies for nearly two months. Some of the staff haven’t been paid and they’re going to run out of food by this weekend.”

