DA WC leaders considering George mayor’s reason not to be suspended
The party's East Region caucus wants Mayor Melvin Naik removed from the party and all party-related activities.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leadership is considering George Mayor Melvin Naik's reasons to not be suspended.
The party's East Region caucus wants Naik removed from the party and all party-related activities. This comes amid a Hawks investigation into corruption and fraud in the George Municipality.
DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says they've received Naik's response to the proposed suspension.
Madikizela says Naik feels he should not be suspended because he hasn't been formally charged with anything.
The Western Cape party leader and other provincial leaders will be meeting with the East Region caucus next week.
Madikizela is also stepping in to investigate the allegations of corruption and fraud.
Meanwhile, the DA's federal executive is considering a motion of no confidence in Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan by her caucus. Stephan has submitted reasons why she should keep her position.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
More in Politics
-
Cosatu urges anti-Ramaphosa ANC members to support him
-
[WATCH] Ramaphosa addresses Cosatu’s central exec committee
-
ANC-led alliance to hold first council
-
SAHRC & Edward Zuma's lawyers settle in hate speech charges
-
Lamola: ANC's land reform programme not a vote catching scheme
-
Sassa grilled for alleged misuse of money
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.