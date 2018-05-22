DA WC leaders considering George mayor’s reason not to be suspended

The party's East Region caucus wants Mayor Melvin Naik removed from the party and all party-related activities.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Western Cape leadership is considering George Mayor Melvin Naik's reasons to not be suspended.

The party's East Region caucus wants Naik removed from the party and all party-related activities. This comes amid a Hawks investigation into corruption and fraud in the George Municipality.

DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela says they've received Naik's response to the proposed suspension.

Madikizela says Naik feels he should not be suspended because he hasn't been formally charged with anything.

The Western Cape party leader and other provincial leaders will be meeting with the East Region caucus next week.

Madikizela is also stepping in to investigate the allegations of corruption and fraud.

Meanwhile, the DA's federal executive is considering a motion of no confidence in Matzikama Mayor Rhenda Stephan by her caucus. Stephan has submitted reasons why she should keep her position.

