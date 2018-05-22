CT man found guilty of killing cop Ben Koopman
Christopher Jantjies shot and killed the Metro Police officer and stole his service pistol and two-way radio.
CAPE TOWN - A man has on Tuesday been convicted of the murder of Metro police officer Ben Koopman outside his Eerste River home in February 2016.
CCTV footage shows how Koopman was ambushed by two suspects while leaving his home.
Christopher Jantjies shot and killed the officer and stole his service pistol and two-way radio.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase said: “The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has welcomed the conviction against the Metro police officer’s murder convict. Jantjies was found guilty of murder, robbery with aggregated circumstances and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition by the High Court .”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
