CT eyeing more major football matches after successful Nedbank Cup final
It was the first time in over a decade that Cape Town hosted a major final, and Maritzburg United coach Fadlu Davids believes the city should be considered more often.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is hoping to host more major football matches after successfully staging the Nedbank Cup final.
On Saturday, about 17,500 fans watched Free State Stars beat Maritzburg United 1-0. It was the first time the city hosted a cup final in over a decade.
Considering the finalists were teams from Pietermaritzburg and Bethlehem, the 17,500 turnout at the Cape Town Stadium was very impressive.
The numbers eased organisers’ anxiety as there were doubts about whether enough football fans would show interest in the match.
The City of Cape Town’s Asset and Facilities manager Stuart Diamond, who lobbied for the final to be held in the city, shared his impressions.
“Capetonians have shown their love for football and commitment to the game. And hopefully, we won’t have to wait another 10 or 15 years for another epic final.”
“There should be more finals being hosted at the Cape Town Stadium.”
Local football fans have a big interest in the English Premier League as well, and Diamond is hoping to cater for their needs too.
“I’m definitely going to be seeing how we can get that elusive permission to see an English Premier League being played in Cape Town.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
