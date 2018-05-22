Cosatu urges anti-Ramaphosa ANC members to support him

The ANC’s December elective conference was divisive as two factions battled it out for the top positions.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has called on those African National Congress (ANC) members who didn’t support President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to power to rally behind him, saying he is a true unifier.

Despite the ANC’s public comments that it came out of its December conference united, some still believe that the divisions of last year’s bruising elective conference are still smouldering.

The president addressed Cosatu’s central executive committee meeting on Tuesday for the first time as ANC leader.

The party’s leaders claim the different factions are now one and united but the evidence of those divisions can still be seen in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape and the Free State.

Cosatu’s General Secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali says there are ANC members who are still stuck at Nasrec.

“There are those who are still in Nasrec by thinking. We need to be able to make them realise now is the time of implementing, that process is gone. He is a unifier in our eyes.”

Ntshalintshali says Ramaphosa admitted during his address on Tuesday that uniting the ANC has been a difficult task.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)