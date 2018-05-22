Cops to verify legitimacy of ransom letter for kidnapped Emalahleni boy
Spokesperson Leonard Hlathi is pleading with community members for help with any information.
JOHANNESBURG - Mpumalanga police are trying to verify the authenticity of a letter being circulated which claims that the kidnappers of a teenage boy are demanding ransom in the form of bitcoins.
Thirteen-year-old Katlego Marite was abducted while playing with his friends outside his home in Emalahleni on Sunday.
Police say a car stopped next to the children and one of the occupants snatched Marite.
“There is a letter circulating regarding a ransom in bitcoins. Let’s treat this matter sensitively as we appeal to the community to help us recover Katlego.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
