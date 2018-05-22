Contralesa hits back at Kgalema Motlanthe over dictator comment

The former president told the ANC Summit that some traditional leaders refer to themselves as the owners of the land.

JOHANNESBURG - Members of the Congress of Traditional Leaders have rubbished former president Kgalema Motlanthe's remarks that many tribal leaders behave like village tin pot dictators.

Motlanthe made the comments at the ANC’s land summit at the weekend.

The gathering discussed ways to expedite land reform and implement its conference resolution for land to be expropriated without compensation.

The former president told the ANC Summit that some traditional leaders refer to themselves as the owners of the land.

A member of the congress, Chief Xolile Ndevu, was not impressed.

“Kgalema was talking rubbish because the land in royals belongs to traditional leaders and their communities.”

He says the former president’s criticism is disturbing and that his organisation will take it up with the ANC.

“We cannot keep quiet while someone is insulting us.”

Chief Ndevu says Motlanthe must accept that traditional leaders are in charge of communal land.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)