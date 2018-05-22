Commemorative gifts given at royal wedding selling on eBay

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as the couple are now known, invited 1,200 so-called 'community champions' to the wedding.

LONDON - Free commemorative gift bags handed out to some guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding have been put up for sale on the online auction site eBay.

The canvas bags with the couple's initials on were given to more than 1,000 people invited to spend the day outside the chapel in Windsor where the wedding was held.

One bag has already reached bids of more than R17,000.

Many were involved in charities close to the prince’s heart.

They had a ringside seat to watch those leaving and entering the chapel and were given a free gift bag at the end.

It contained souvenir documents about the wedding, some chocolate, water, biscuits and a welcome letter.

However, at least 25 are now being sold on the internet auction site eBay, with sellers suggesting the bags represent a slice of history and with one bag currently attracting bids over £1,000.